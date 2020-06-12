New Task Force To Consider Hate Crime Changes

A new Racial Equity Task Force will consider the prosecution of hate speech in Vermont.
Gov. Phil Scott called for the creation of the task force last week. The announcement closely followed the killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. The man charged with Floyd’s killing is white a police officer. Protests calling for racial justice throughout the country have been ongoing since.
The plan for the task force actually predates the May 25 death of Floyd, said Xusana Davis, the state’s executive director of racial equity. She said racial inequities identified through the COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor in the current formation of the task force.
“The State must and will continue to address the challenges of achieving racial, ethnic and cultural equity across the State,” notes the governor’s executive order forming the task force.
The task force panel will be chaired by Davis and be made up of up to seven additional members, including one member from the public.
The order identifies projects that the task force will undertake. One of them calls for a review of current state and federal law on hate speech and freedom of speech. Panelists on the task force will “consider changes to state law that would facilitate prosecuting harassment, hate speech and other bias-motivated crimes.”
Davis said she didn’t want to predict what the task force could recommend for changes with the way Vermont prosecutes crimes motivated by hate.
Current law in the state allows for prosecutors to seek penalty enhancements for convictions of crimes if they can demonstrate the perpetrator of the crime was “maliciously motivated by the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, ancestry, age, service in the U.S. Armed Forces, disability as defined by 21 V.S.A. § 495d(5), sexual orientation, or gender identity.”
Davis said the case of former state representative Kiah Morris was part of the motivation for the task force to examine the prosecution of hate speech in Vermont.
Morris, an African American, was a state representative who ended her 2018 re-election campaign in Bennington, citing two years of racist threats she called unbearable. Police investigations into the harassment did not lead to any criminal charges. Attorney General TJ Donovan announced in January 2019 that Morris was the subject of racist, insulting and degrading language about her skin color and gender, but the attorney general determined the comments were political speech protected by the First Amendment.
In another Vermont case of perceived criminal hate, William Schenk, a man who called himself a Ku Klux Klan recruiter, was charged with disorderly conduct motivated by hate after the state claimed he criminally placed KKK recruitment fliers at the homes of an African American woman and a Mexican American woman. The one-page flyer depicted a hooded and robed Klansman mounted on a horse and holding a burning cross.
The State Supreme Court in 2017 supported Schenk’s motion to dismiss the disorderly conduct charges because justices determined the requirements for disorderly conduct prosecution were not met. “…defendant’s conduct conveyed neither the physical nor imminent threat of harm that we construe the definition of ‘threatening behavior’ to require,” the court order noted. Justices wrote they didn’t need to address the issue of whether Schenk’s alleged actions were motivated by hate because the underlying actions were not criminal.
Davis said the mission of the task force to examine the way hateful speech is handled in the courts is important, especially with the prevalence of threatening social media communication.
“Things have only gotten worse with the way people bully one another,” she said.
Retired Judge Walter Morris, a resident of Lyndon and professor of constitutional law at Northern Vermont University said any new law or changes to the current law as it relates to hate speech must square with constitutional protections of freedom of speech.
“That balance between speech and behavior is a tricky area,” said Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Judge Morris said the challenge in prosecuting crimes as motivated by hate is in proving malicious intent because of bias. “What does it mean for any offense to be malicious? It’s not by accident, but by intent, specific ill-will,” he said. “It’s more than just dislike; it’s a higher standard.”
Zaleski, who said she hasn’t prosecuted any crime motivated by hateful bias, said she welcomes the task force’s examining of current law on the issue.
“I would support a review of state law in most any of our statutes and with respect to bias-motivated criminal behavior and how we can better address that as prosecutors I would view that as a positive thing,” said Zaleski.
