The Vermont Health Department has launched a new coronavirus testing pilot project in the Northeast Kingdom.
The effort is done in conjunction with Kinney Drug in Newport which has scheduled two days of testing on Monday, July 20, and the following Monday, July 27.
Health Department officials say the project has been in development for a number of months now as officials try to ramp up more testing sites in collaboration with pharmacies and other providers around the state.
“We have been working to partner with local pharmacies throughout the state for a number of months now,” said Katie Warchut, Public Health Communication Officer with the Department of Health.
The opening of the site comes on the heels of the closure of asymptomatic testing that was being done at the pharmacy at the Walmart. Store officials said testing at the site was ended due to a lack of demand and that Walmart was looking to meet greater need elsewhere.
Warchut said for the pilot project 30 tests will be administered each day and the location was a joint decision with Kinney to increase access to testing in this area.
“The reason for the pilot is to stand up a pharmacy-based testing site in the State and examine all the necessary processes, procedures and systems needed to make it a successful model,” said Warchut. “With the establishment of partnerships with laboratories, pharmacies will be able to expand on this model in the future.”
The state hopes to establish a network of pharmacy testing partners throughout the state and has opened conversations with the pharmacy community, individual pharmacies and pharmacy chains. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has spoken of the effort several times during the state’s coronavirus press conferences the last few weeks,” said Warchut.
Kinney is accepting registrations for asymptomatic people at the Newport testing site through an online portal that can be accessed at https://www.kinneydrugs.com/covid-19-screening/
This is the only current offering of testing for asymptomatic people in the northern parts of the Northeast Kingdom. A popup testing site for asymptomatic people is being run by the Health Department in St. Johnsbury on Wednesdays at least through the end of the month.
Testing for people with symptoms would still be ordered and facilitated by an individual’s health care provider or local hospital or clinic.
Testing has revealed 7 new cases in the Northeast Kingdom in the last two weeks, including a case in Caledonia County on Monday and on Wednesday. There has also been 2 recent cases in Essex County.
The Health Department also began reporting the amount of testing done by county on Wednesday. The new data reveals that as a percentage of population Essex County has received the least amount of testing, at 6.3% of people living there. In Caledonia County 8.7% of the population has been tested and in Orleans County 9.3%. The highest county for testing is Chittenden, at 13.4% of the population. Chittenden has seen several outbreaks, the most total cases in the state and many of the earliest documented cases.
