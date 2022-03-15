New Town Moderator Holds Onto Win After Tuesday Recount

Dalton candidates night on Wednesday, moderated by Carl Lindquist, center, featured Frank Tillotson Jr., left, running for town moderator, and Jo Beth Dudley, right, who is seeking a second term on the Select Board.
Dalton’s new town moderator held onto his win and gained two votes after a recount on Tuesday.
Running for the position was Frank Tillotson Jr. and Pam Kathan.
After the March 8 town meeting vote, Tillotson came away with 141 votes and Kathan 129.
Kathan demanded a recount, which happened Tuesday at the Dalton town offices.
After the recount, which was performed by Dalton Town Clerk Jessie Wentworth and town office staff, Tillotson ended up with 143 votes.
“I’m honored and humbled to be serving the town of Dalton, where I grew up and which I love,” Tillotson said following the recount. “I’m glad the process played out and I’m happy with the outcome. I look forward to serving my constituents here in Dalton.”
He succeeds former Dalton town moderator Christine Ordinetz, who did not seek reelection.
To get up to speed on the requirements of the job, Tillotson will be reaching out to Mary Lou Krambeer, the town moderator of Bethlehem.
“I’m going to be under the guidance of the Bethlehem town moderator on what I have to do with the procedures,” he said. “I’ll take some of her advice and get ready to do this.”
The first meeting that Tillotson will moderate will be a special town meeting in June, when Dalton voters will be presented with a proposed permanent zoning ordinance that they will either adopt or reject in a ballot vote.
Tillotson gave his primary reason for seeking to become Dalton town moderator.
“I wanted to bring integrity back to the position,” he said.
In the coming months, Tillotson also wants to honor Dalton firefighters and first responders for their efforts, including during a winter that was heavy with local COVID-19 cases.
“What I want to do as town moderator is have an appreciation day for the fire department, a barbecue and cookout, to thank them for their services, especially this past winter,” said Tillotson.
