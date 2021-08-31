New Treatment Center Opens, But Staffing Is A Challenge

BETHLEHEM — Operations are now full steam ahead for a new residential addiction treatment and recovery center, though a shortage of operations staff has put its expansion plans on hold.
On July 12, the 36-bed New Hampshire Detox Center, formerly called the Friendship House, began accepting clients.
“We have a full clinical team, which I’m really excited about, and right now we are at full capacity for our residential care unit,” said Christine Weber, New Hampshire state director for the Maryland-based Amatus Recovery Centers. “We have a lot of folks with experience providing really good care to the residential clients right now.”
Since opening, the first clients have finished the residential treatment.
“We had our first batch of successful completions and folks that have been able to transition on to sober living facilities and who have really been able to benefit from stabilization and being in a dignified quality care program,” she said. “It’s a beautiful facility and it’s in a great setting.”
New Hampshire Detox Center accepts clients from across New Hampshire and currently has a number of them who live locally and who would otherwise have to drive three hours to reach a facility like the one in Bethlehem, said Weber.
On Aug. 18, New Hampshire Detox Center, at 2957 Route 302/Main St., was visited by U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton.
Although the center is up and running, North Country jobs in health care and the behavioral health care that targets substance misuse have been difficult to fill.
“Very much like everybody else, we’re having difficulty obtaining operations staff, second shift, third shift, and weekends,” said Weber. “We’d like to hire a half dozen more to increase our capacity. And then from a nursing team standpoint, we are looking for RNs and LPNs for full-time and part-time shifts.”
Being sought now are recovery support specialists, and being offered for those positions are sign-up bonuses, she said.
“Limited experience is required,” said Weber. “It’s for folks who are interested in an entry-level position in health care and behavioral health care. We’re looking for hard-working, motivated individuals for on-the-job experience.”
When Amatus took over management operations of the facility from the North Country Health Consortium in December, it presented an expansion plan that entails increasing the number of beds to 50.
“The way that continues on is going to be with on-boarding folks to increase capacity, which I am beyond motivated to do,” she said. “Workforce is impacting expansion, I would say. Not the lead time, not supply chains, not contractor availability. We have to focus on workforce development. That’s our primary target. I can build the beds next week, but if no one is there to staff it, they are just going to sit empty, and that’s a tragedy.”
That leaves the time horizon for expansion presently unknown.
“We’ll move very quickly when the decision is made, but the time horizon is really getting the workforce to a place that can provide care for more patients on-site,” said Weber.
She said anyone looking to work at New Hampshire Detox Center can reach out to her directly, at cweber@amatusrc.com.
The center is also revamping its website to include virtual tours of the facility.
In February, Amatus signed a lease with Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. (AHEAD), which will continue to own the property.
Operations include 24/7 admission for clients, transportation for clients within a three-hour radius of New Hampshire Detox Center, and in-patient and out-patient services.
The center, which also serves lower-income residents and Medicaid clients, offers a 30-day program, after which clients step down to other programs.
Established in 2015, Amatus Recovery Centers runs 15 centers in six states, including two in southern New Hampshire, the Bonfire Center in Dover and the Blueprint recovery center in Concord.
