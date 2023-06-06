New Trial Set For Reversed Woodburn Domestic Violence/Assault Convictions

LANCASTER — Following the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s reversal of the domestic violence and assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn and their remand back to superior court, state prosecutors have declared their intent to take the charges to a new trial.
Following two court hearings at Coos Superior Court on Tuesday — one a status conference on the reversed charges and the second a hearing on the state’s motion to impose the 30-day jail sentence for two criminal mischief convictions that the Supreme Court upheld —a new jury trial for the domestic violence and simple assault charges has been scheduled for three days in March 2024.
Although the criminal mischief convictions were affirmed by the high court and their sentences previously set by the superior court, Woodburn’s new attorney said he intends to challenge those convictions and their sentence and possibly take the two charges to a second, separate trial if warranted.
In May 2021, Woodburn, 58, of Whitefield, was convicted by a jury on four of nine Class A misdemeanor counts that charged him with assaulting his former fiancee, Emily Jacobs, 40, and damaging her property.
During a sentencing hearing two months later, Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein gave Woodburn one 30-day sentence in the Coos County House of Corrections for the domestic violence/assault convictions and a second 30-day sentence for the criminal mischief charges, for a total of 60 days to serve.
Following the convictions, Woodburn appealed to the Supreme Court.
Representing himself, he argued his own appeal before the justices in October 2022.
In their March 23 order, the Supreme Court justices concluded that Coos Superior Court, the trial court, erred when it did not give self-defense instructions to the jury for the domestic violence/assault charges.
The four convictions were for one count of domestic violence and one count of simple assault for biting the hand of Jacobs during a struggle over a cell phone in a car in December 2017, as well as two counts of criminal mischief, the first for kicking and breaking the door of Jacobs’ clothes dryer, in August 2017, and the second for kicking in and damaging the locked door to her Jefferson residence on Dec. 24, 2017.
Represented by defense counsel Donna Brown at trial, Woodburn is now being represented by attorney Mark Sisti, who during Tuesday’s hearing said the Supreme Court’s order “seems to open up some evidentiary areas that were foreclosed during the first trial.”
“The self-defense claim is now a legitimate claim,” he said. “It should have been placed before a jury … My understanding is there was a lot of material that was barred during the first trial. I’d like to explore that in light of the ruling from the New Hampshire Supreme Court.”
Sisti, though, said he plans to file a motion for ineffective legal counsel (Brown) on the grounds that the domestic violence and criminal mischief charges should never have been tried at the same trial because the incidents happened at different times and in different contexts.
“I think I have an obligation to look at this through a new lens, the new evidence and some of the intertwining that went on in the course of that trial,” said Sisti. “I was concerned about that with regard to the criminal mischief being joined with the domestic violence aspect of the case … I think they’re separate and distinct acts. I think the joining of the criminal mischief with the domestic violence/simple assault was actually quite prejudicial to Mr. Woodburn.”
Sisti said it was his understanding that “the severance issue” (separating the charges for different trials) was never discussed between Brown and Woodburn.
“I believe it should have been,” he said. “I believe a motion would have been successful if filed.”
Arguing for imposing the criminal mischief sentence on Tuesday was Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Joshua Speicher, who attended the hearing with Assistant Attorney General Zachary Wolf.
Those two convictions, said Speicher, were affirmed by the Supreme Court and were not argued by Woodburn before the Supreme Court.
“I think any appellate rights Mr. Woodburn might have in regard to those issues have been waived,” said Speicher. “The sentence should be imposed …I don’t think there’s any basis to delay that. I don’t think there’s any procedural or legal basis not to impose that sentence today.”
Sisti argued that the criminal mischief aspect is a “concern” and Woodburn should not have to begin serving time while he is litigating a claim for ineffective legal counsel.
He also argued that if Woodburn is to ultimately serve time for both sets of convictions, he do so at one time through a merger of sentencing and not separately on “an installment plan.”
“Your whole point is they should have been bifurcated,” said Bornstein. “You want to separate them for one purpose based on an ineffective assistance of counsel, but then you say they should be lumped together for purposes of sentencing.”
“If they are lumped together, then he should have to do his jail time lumped together, if it comes to that,” said Sisti. “I don’t believe he should be even subjected to the criminal mischief conviction because it was improperly tried before a jury with the domestic violence.”
Sisti said what he will be filing is a new motion for trial on the criminal mischief charges based on ineffective legal counsel.
Bornstein set a deadline of Sept. 1 for attorneys to file any and all motions with respect to the domestic violence and assault charges and a deadline of July 14 for Sisti to file a motion for ineffective legal counsel for the criminal mischief charges.
Sisti said he needs time to explore with prior counsel if it was a strategy decision to try all charges at once and if Brown had discussed it with Woodburn.
“If that was discussed with Mr. Woodburn, if they had a joint agreement to go forward with everything for some reason, that’s fine,” he said. “That will preclude my argument. But I’m not hearing it and that’s why I’m asking the court to give me some time to address that.”
Bornstein said he will grant Sisti the time to file his motion, but if it’s not filed by the July 14 deadline, he will hold hearing on that day and contemplate imposing the criminal mischief sentence on that date.
“In my view, the criminal mischief sentences have been affirmed, the sentences are the sentences, and they would be imposed on July 14,” he said. “If the motion for a new trial is filed, then … I’ll act on it. If it’s granted … we’ll worry about scheduling a trial on those [charges] later.”
If the domestic violence/assault charges ultimately go to a trial in March, it would be nearly six years after Woodburn’s arrest in August 2018.
Woodburn, a Democrat, served three terms in the New Hampshire Senate before a defeat in the general election in November 2018.
