New Trial Set For Reversed Woodburn Domestic Violence/Assault Convictions
Ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, right, confers with his attorney, Mark Sisti, during a hearing at Coos Superior Court on Tuesday, when state prosecutors declared their intention to take the domestic violence/assault convictions, which were reversed by the Supreme Court in March, to a new trial in 2024. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LANCASTER — Following the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s reversal of the domestic violence and assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn and their remand back to superior court, state prosecutors have declared their intent to take the charges to a new trial.

Following two court hearings at Coos Superior Court on Tuesday — one a status conference on the reversed charges and the second a hearing on the state’s motion to impose the 30-day jail sentence for two criminal mischief convictions that the Supreme Court upheld —a new jury trial for the domestic violence and simple assault charges has been scheduled for three days in March 2024.

