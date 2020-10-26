New Vermont-NH Bridge In Lancaster Open

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has opened the new Roger’s Rangers bridge connecting Vermont and New Hampshire over the Connecticut River between Lunenburg, Vt. and Lancaster, N.H. and will move into the final phase of the project.
Construction crews will continue throughout the winter and spring to remove the old bridge and approaches. Final paving, striping and landscaping on the new bridge will be done next summer. Motorists should expect minor traffic delays at various times during the remainder of the project.
