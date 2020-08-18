LYNDON — The warning signs leading to the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge have been there and still vehicles that are too tall crash through, but officials hope new flashing lights will be enough to get motorists attention.

Noting a height clearance of 11 feet, 9 inches, signs with multiple flashing lights now meet drivers approaching the bridge from the north or south. It’s the town’s latest effort to keep vehicles that are too big from trying to pass through the bridge. Damage has repeatedly been done to the historic structure that spans Miller’s Run on a well-traveled route near Lyndon Institute and NVU-Lyndon.

