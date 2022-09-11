New Waumbek Golf Course Owners Announce Plans For Historic Links

JEFFERSON — The new owners of the Waumbek Golf Course have come forward.
In a press release on Saturday, David and Sarah Hill announced they had purchased the iconic 18-hole course in partnership with Forrest and Stacey Hicks.
If all goes well, the Waumbek will resume operations in 2024.
According to the press release, “[T]he partners plan to rejuvenate and reopen the golf course, build a new clubhouse that pays homage to the Waumbek’s grand history, and create new recreational opportunities such as cross-country ski trails on the 369-acre property. In the future, they hope to see a small inn and restaurant built on the site.”
All four partners are local residents and entrepreneurs with a deep attachment to the golf course.
“I love the Waumbek golf course, and I am passionate about keeping it alive,” said Forrest Hicks.
The Hills have played golf at the Waumbek since the mid-1980s when Bob Dichard and his parents Moe and Annie managed the course.
“Seeing the neglected state of the course whenever we drove by the Waumbek this past summer was very saddening to us,” they said, “so when the opportunity arose to help save it, we were all-in.”
The partners intend to improve the golf course layout, preserve its history, and may add a driving range, the press release said.
While new to golf course management, they bring a wealth of business experience.
The Hills own and operate Dental Herb Co. of Lancaster, which markets all-natural dental products, and previously owned P.J. Noyes Co. of Lancaster, now known as Trividia Manufacturing Solutions.
The Hicks are owners of multiple Jefferson-based businesses: Hicks Logging, Carlisle Place physical and occupational therapy, Bellevue Barn wedding venue, and The Chapel.
The Waumbek Golf Club is billed as New Hampshire’s oldest 18-hole golf course.
The original nine-hole course was designed and opened by Scottish golf professional Willie Norton in 1895 and was expanded to 18 holes by America’s first homegrown golf professional, Arthur Fenn, in 1898.
Measuring 6,128 yards from the blue tees, the course was located alongside the 500-room Grand Waumbek Hotel which burned down in 1928.
Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains Presidential Range, it was taken over by Tom Friel and his family in the late 1990s.
The 370-acre property was listed at $1.3 million on Aug. 10 and the Hicks-Hill partnership made an offer on Aug. 18. It went under contract less than a week later.
According to the press release, the partners want to revive the golf course and ensure its long-term viability.
It states, “Now, thanks to local entrepreneurs who wish to honor the past while restoring and improving the property for the future, the legacy of this historic location with its impressive views of the Presidential Range will live on.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.