ST. JOHNSBURY — Topping off 20 years of building maintenance, upgrades and improvements at the Summer Street School is a new weathervane.
A Classen’s crane extended above the roof of the building’s bell tower on Wednesday morning, putting Tom Simons, of Tom Simons Roofing in North Danville, into position to install the weathervane.
Building owners Jim and Lorraine Impey watched the installation from the ground along with the man they hired to make the weathervane, Joe Hallowell, of Danville, who specializes in residential railings and architectural metalwork. The Impeys and Hallowell worked together to try to replicate features of the building’s old weathervane. Among new features is the number 1864 as part of the “bannerette” to commemorate the year the building was built.
A Sept. 9, 1864 Caledonian article documenting the Aug. 31, 1864 dedication of the building celebrated the features of the “modern school facility.” The story noted, “Upon examination of this house it seems to one that nothing more now is requisite here to good scholarship, expect good disposition and good instruction, and we regard these various facilities as promotive of one and a pledge for securing the other.”
The Impeys have owned the building since they purchased it from the St. Johnsbury School District in 2001. It was the period in the town’s educational history when multiple school buildings were closed and the current single, consolidated St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue was created.
Jim Impey said he is part of four generations to have been educated at Summer Street School - his father and grandfather before him and his son after him.
The district accepted Impey’s bid of $32,000 for the building on Oct. 16, 2001. A report by The Caledonian-Record at the time noted, “Though it may seem a paltry sum for such a grand old building, the school comes with substantial development costs and an unusual deed restriction.”
That restriction dates back to 1864 when the school building was built and gifted to the town for education by the Fairbanks family. It stated that if the building should ever be used for anything other than a schoolhouse a Fairbanks heir could claim title to the building at any time within 15 years.
“In other words, Impey could spend hundreds of thousands of dollars renovating the building and bringing it up to code, he could pay a small fortune in property taxes on it, and then in 2015, an unknown Fairbanks could wander into town and lay claim to the property,” the newspaper article noted.
Despite that, the Impeys took on the risk of possibly losing the property and the expense of rehabilitating and modernizing the building.
At the time, School Director Martha Hanson asked Jim Impey if he had any specific plans for the building. His reply to Hanson was, “No, I’m just a sucker for a pretty face.”
In the time since, much work and expense has gone into the building’s preservation. In December 2015, tax credits totaling $119,200 were used to help offset the cost of installing sprinklers and an elevator. In 2013, Blake Jenkins Contracting did some work on the bell tower.
For a short period of time, beginning in the fall of 2003, the school building was used as a school when the Highland School opened to 23 students in grades 4 through 8. The school closed after one year.
It was also used for several months early in 2003 by the Athenaeum, which needed to shut down operations on Main Street for several months for the installation of new heating, sprinkler and electrical systems and an elevator.
The Summer Street School now meets the office space needs of multiple tenants, including Edward Jones, the Northeast Council on Aging, the USDA and the law office of Geoffrey Ransom.
Hallowell said the building’s new weathervane was a fun project to work on. Referencing the historical prominence of a 158-year-old building, Hallowell said he was happy to be involved with its future. “It’s kinda cool that it’s going to be up there for another couple hundred years,” said Hallowell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.