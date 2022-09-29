ST. JOHNSBURY — Topping off 20 years of building maintenance, upgrades and improvements at the Summer Street School is a new weathervane.

A Classen’s crane extended above the roof of the building’s bell tower on Wednesday morning, putting Tom Simons, of Tom Simons Roofing in North Danville, into position to install the weathervane.

