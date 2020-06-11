New Website Touts Gravel Cycling

The Northeast Kingdom is well known for singletrack mountain bicycling.
Now, gravel riding is easing its way into the conversation among local riders with the launching of a website designed to show the wide variety of back-road riding in the Northeast Kingdom.
The NEK Gravel Rides project (nekgravel.org) recently launched to promote this riding, which is in “some of the most beautiful and scenic parts of the NEK, and can be accessed from over 1,000 miles of gravel roads,” states project manager Cynthia Stuart of Stuart Consulting, based in Concord.
Through a Vermont Municipal Planning Grant, the towns of Concord and Burke initiated NEK Gravel Rides project to encourage outdoor recreation and promote visitation to town centers and businesses. Initial project goals, Stuart said, also include promoting the NEK, educating riders, supporting diverse user groups, strengthening connections between communities, and relieving traffic congestion in East Burke Village.
On the website, riders can find a map of gravel roads in the Northeast Kingdom as well as six curated routes based out of Concord and Burke. They include Royalston Royalty (Concord, nine miles), Farm and Forest Foray (Concord, 11 miles), Ridge to Ridge (Burke, 12.2 miles), River to River (Concord, 20.7), Around The Mountain (Burke, 36.8 miles), and the big Four Town Challenge (Concord-Burke, 62 miles). Additional routes in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Sutton and Waterford will be added this summer, Stuart stated. “New routes will further disperse riders throughout the region to increase economic opportunities for restaurants, downtown businesses, and lodging,” she noted.
Katherine Sims, Director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, expressed excitement about the project. “The NEK Gravel Project is a great new component to the recreation economy in the Northeast Kingdom. Not only does it provide a range of routes to explore the beauty of our region, it also promotes local businesses and visitation to town centers. The NEK Collaborative is happy to see another resource that integrates so many of our regional priorities.”
NEK Gravel Rides project also encourages young working professionals to consider the NEK as a safe and healthy place to live. “The NEK Young Professionals Network (NEK YPN) sees the power of unifying initiatives like the NEK Gravel Rides Project,” stated YPN Administrative and Communications Coordinator Gretchen Boswell. “Also, as the organizers for the NEK chapter of the Vermont Welcome Wagon Project, the NEK YPN is motivated to support new Vermonters in establishing here in the NEK.”
Joe Fox, Director of Recreational Programs at St. Johnsbury Academy, supports regional recreation opportunities like this. “A big part of my job is to help promote and support healthy opportunities for recreation in our region. I am very proud to lend a voice of support to the NEK Gravel Rides project,” he said. “As an avid outdoor recreationist myself, there may be no more enjoyable way to enjoy the beautiful countryside of the Northeast Kingdom than on a bicycle. There’s something about packing some light snacks and a few water bottles and heading out on an adventure. In the 20-plus years I’ve lived in the Northeast Kingdom, I continue to find new roads, hills, and valleys to explore not far from home. The folks involved in this project have done a great job putting together some suggested rides that I think riders will really enjoy. I hope people will try some out and get out there and explore!”
All the rides start and end at public parking lots near downtowns. By promoting business development in town centers, economic vitality of the region is bolstered while also preserving the rural character outside of town centers, Stuart remarked. “We rely on the vibrancy and economic vitality of the whole region as we shop at grocery stores in one town, work at a business in another town, and recreate outdoors in many towns. Every day, we utilize regional economic resources outside of the towns where we pay property taxes.
“Post COVID-19, it will be critical that leaders in the Northeast Kingdom think strategically and work collectively on projects like the NEK Gravel Rides to support a vibrant economic recovery.”
