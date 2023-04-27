New York City Man Charged With Second Knife Offense

Lyndonville Police arrested a New York City man who has now been charged twice for using a knife to threaten and injure Northeast Kingdom residents.
Jermaine D. Taylor, 48, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening, false information to a police officer, and violating conditions of release. Taylor is now being held in jail for lack of $2,500 bail set by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Taylor was arrested on Wednesday near the PettyCo Junction country store on Route 18 in East St. Johnsbury after Lyndonville Police responded to a verbal altercation at 327 Pinehurst Street in Lyndon.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Kylee Leone, 18, told police she had a tenant at her residence named David Bartlett, 31, who she had gotten into a dispute with over rent money and that Bartlett had a guest at the residence with him for a while.
“This guest then intervened with Leone and Barlett’s dispute by saying that he would cut Leone up,” wrote Lyndonville Police Ofc. Daniel Renaudette in his report. “This guest brandished a knife, but the blade was not exposed. This caused Leone to be in fear for her safety and yelled for Bartlett and his guest to leave. The two then left in a silver 2020 Honda.”
Leone told police that she did not know the name of the guest but described him as a large black male. Police said they then reviewed Leone’s video of the incident and recognized the male from walking on the street in Lyndonville.
“The video started after the knife had been brandished and put away,” wrote Ofc. Renaudette. “But I did see in the video the black male say that he would cut Leone’s face up.”
Lyndonville Police Ofc. Officer Jason Harris then called Bartlett and asked for his location, and he stated that he was at the pull-off across from PettyCo Junction in St Johnsbury.
Ofc. Harris inquired about his passenger and his identification and the male suspect got on the phone..
“He put the male on the phone,” wrote Ofc. Harris in his supplemental report. “I asked for his name and date of birth, and he told me his name was Rashaun Crump, 50.”
But when police arrived at the scene, the suspect eventually admitted he was Jermaine Taylor, said police.
“Taylor was found to be in possession of two knives one with an approximately five-inch blade and the other with an approximately three-inch blade, twenty glassine baggies of suspected fentanyl and $683 cash,” wrote Ofc. Renaudette. ‘
In June of 2020, Taylor was charged with felony aggravated assault with a weapon for allegedly slashing the face of Paithong Sinlong, 27, with a knife at 34 Oak Street in St. Johnsbury.
Sinlong’s girlfriend, Desiree M Garand, 30, told police what allegedly happened.
“Garand advised that people who she believed were at 41 Oak Street, Apt. #3, buying crack cocaine had come to their property and cut her boyfriend,” reads the 2020 court documents. “She stated that an African American male wearing a white shirt was the one that had cut Sinlong with a knife.”
Police said there was a two-inch laceration on the left side of Sinlong’s chin that was “bleeding profusely.”
Taylor now faces a possible sentence of over 17 years in prison and $13,000 in fines.
