New York City Man Charged With Second Knife Offense
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Lyndonville Police arrested a New York City man who has now been charged twice for using a knife to threaten and injure Northeast Kingdom residents.

Jermaine D. Taylor, 48, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening, false information to a police officer, and violating conditions of release. Taylor is now being held in jail for lack of $2,500 bail set by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

