The Jeep Wrangler wanted by Vermont State Police in connection with the homicide of a St. Johnsbury man this week was spotted heading south in New York State on Tuesday evening.
But it took police “spike strips” to make it stop and a foot pursuit into the woods to bring the occupants into custody.
During the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Vincent Keithan, 44, on Hospital Hill in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning, state police identified a Jeep Wrangler with Connecticut license plates that was in the area at the time of the homicide and wanted to speak with the vehicle’s occupants.
Troopers alerted police agencies throughout the region to be on the lookout for the vehicle and at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, New York State Police located the Jeep headed south on the Taconic State Parkway near State Route 199 in the town of Milan in Columbia County.
“NYSP troopers initiated a traffic stop, but the operator of the Jeep failed to comply and led police on a short pursuit,” wrote VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman in an update on Wednesday night. “Troopers used spike strips to end the pursuit, and the driver and passenger ran from the Jeep into the woods. NYSP located the men a short time later.”
Police say the passenger was uninjured and later released. The Jeep’s driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Police say no one is currently in custody related to the homicide of Vincent Keithan but the investigation by both the Vermont State Police and the New York State Police remains active.
Officials say Keithan died from a single gunshot wound to the neck around 8:40 a.m. in Parking Lot A across the street from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
