NEWARK — Military service — and honor — runs deep in Kasey Talbot’s family.
Her grandfather was injured in World War II and her dad served in Vietnam.
As far back as her family history goes, Talbot said, there is military blood.
“We are a huge military family,” said Talbot.
She’s even poised to become a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, saying she’s completed the paperwork to be a member of the organization.
Talbot is the assistant town clerk in Newark and a member of the Kingdom East School Board representing the small town of Newark, which cherishes its elementary school at the top of the hill.
Every year, school children and teachers walk through the cemetery and place flags on the graves of veterans who lay in rest at the Pleasant View Cemetery on Schoolhouse Road, not far from the school.
But this year, that wasn’t possible.
Talbot said the town bought 60 flags, and she and her children — Travis and Dannica — headed out on Friday at noon with a list of the veterans’ graves and double-checked to be sure they placed honors on all the resting places.
Some of the places where flags remained from being decorated earlier were not on the list, so the family made sure to set out flags on all the graves where they found veterans’ honors from earlier. She said she would be double-checking the town records, and wanted to be sure to not miss anyone.
Both Travis and Dannica said they were glad to help their mother honor the veterans buried in Newark for Memorial Day.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Travis, who turns 16 on Friday.
He had missed placing the flags the past two years since he left Newark School for high school.
Dannica has put the flags out a few times as a first grader heading to second grade, she said.
Back in Talbot’s hometown of Millington, Mass. — halfway between Northhampton and Pittsfield — she said a Memorial Day observance was planned, and the veterans would all be wearing masks this year from what she was told.
Growing up, Talbot remembered setting lilacs on the graves of veterans in her small town, and she wanted her children to pay respect to veterans here in the town where they are growing up.
The family was drawn to a stone for a soldier from the War of 1812, and stood quietly together, placing his flag and honoring the soldier from long, long ago.
