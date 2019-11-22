Newark Landowner Avoids Jail Time For Confrontation With Hunters

Newark resident Thomas D'Ambra, right, in Caledonia Superior Court with defense attorney Corby A. Gary of St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A Newark man accused of confronting unwanted hunters on his property with a gun has settled the charges against him by plea agreement in Caledonia Superior Court.

Thomas D’Ambra, 61, pleaded no contest Wednesday to an amended charge of misdemeanor simple assault by physical menacing in exchange for a sentence of 1-30 days all suspended - with two years of probation. D’Ambra must also undergo a mental health and anger management screening, give up access to firearms for two years and allow officers from the Vermont Department of Probation & Parole to do a walk-though of his home to ensure he is not possessing firearms.

