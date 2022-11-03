Newark Man Accused Of Paying Teenager With Crack Cocaine

A Newark man allegedly bought two stolen bicycles from a 15-year-old teenager with crack cocaine.
That’s according to court documents related to a search warrant that police say resulted in the seizure of 900 bags of heroin, 150 bags of fentanyl, 32 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of powdered cocaine, over $10,000 in cash and eight recently stolen catalytic converters.
Rusty D. Perry, 33, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Caledonia Superior Court to felony charges of possession of stolen property, cocaine possession, heroin possession, fentanyl trafficking and a misdemeanor charge of possession of fireworks.
Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release including a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and $5,000 bail.
Caledonia Superior Court
Multiple police agencies including Lyndonville Police, St. Johnsbury Police, Bradford Police and Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a residence located at 165 Franklin Estates Drive in Newark.
One of the first things police noticed was two bicycles in the house that had been identified as having recently been stolen in St. Johnsbury.
“Perry told Officer (David ) Shaffer that he bought the bicycles from (a 15-year-old male juvenile) approximately one month prior for $200.00 USD worth of crack cocaine,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Evan Johnson in his report. “(The juvenile) told Perry he stole the bicycles from somewhere in St. Johnsbury….One of the bicycles was custom built and Detective Lester Cleary of the St. Johnsbury Police Department told me it was valued at approximately $10,000.00 USD.”
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski told the court that Perry and the teen were unrelated.
The search was in connection with an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters in multiple counties in both Vermont and New Hampshire. A second suspect at the house was also arrested as part of the investigation.
Gary Bolton, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned in December on charges of grand larceny, receiving stolen property and unlawful mischief.
“Eight (8) catalytic converters were located in a bedroom,” wrote Tpr. Johnson. “Gary Bolton and Perry told as seven of those were stolen from Rural Community Transportation buses located at 1677 Industrial Parkway in the town of Lyndonville.”
Bolton also told police he and (the juvenile) stole the converters within the last two days, according to the report.
“Based on obtaining estimates from many other reported catalytic converter thefts in the recent months, I estimated the value of each RCT bus catalytic converter to be $1,000.00 USD,” wrote Tpr. Johnson. “Used Sawzall blades, battery powered hand tools, and 02 sensors were also located in the residence.”
Police then searched a black safe belonging to Perry.
“The contents of the safe included, based on my training and experience, to contain narcotics; including but not limited to crack cocaine and white powdery substances commonly resembling cocaine, heroin and/or fentanyl,” wrote Tpr. Johnson. “Additionally, a large amount of American currency ($10, 259.00 USD), two firearms, suboxone strips, and an orange pill bottle that contained ten (10) pills were located inside the safe.”
Perry faces a possible sentence of over to 70 years in prison and over $2 million dollars in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.