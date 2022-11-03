Newark Man Accused Of Paying Teenager With Crack Cocaine
Rusty Perry

A Newark man allegedly bought two stolen bicycles from a 15-year-old teenager with crack cocaine.

That’s according to court documents related to a search warrant that police say resulted in the seizure of 900 bags of heroin, 150 bags of fentanyl, 32 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of powdered cocaine, over $10,000 in cash and eight recently stolen catalytic converters.

