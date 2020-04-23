On April 21, state police responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton.

Troopers arrived on scene and detected signs of impairment on the operator, identified as Katherine Munger, 32, of Newark. Munger was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. While at the barracks, Munger refused to provide an evidentiary breath test, and was cited to appear July 27 at Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge of DUI refusal.

