Newark: St. J Man Charged After Second Gunshot Incident In Two Weeks

It’s the Northeast Kingdom version of the Jets and the Sharks.
Two groups of young people confronting each other in the middle of the night. Ready to rumble. Two gunshots fired.
“I have these various young people traveling about - beyond these two firearm discharges - with some unknown tension going on between them,” said Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris on Thursday. “There was a reference to youth ready to get together with baseball bats and other weapons - almost like a ‘West Side Story’ type of brawl out in the woods somewhere.”
Judge Harris was presiding over the arraignment of St. Johnsbury resident Hunter Lafond, 21, who is accused of firing a handgun during an altercation in the town of Newark late Wednesday night.
Lafond pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and simple assault and was released into the custody of his mother on conditions including a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and court orders to stay away from the alleged victim in the case and not possess guns or other deadly weapons.
The alleged incident in Newark occurred about a week after Cody Shatney, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a dispute on June 8, just after 1 a.m. on Charles Street in Lyndonville that also involved Lafond, Hunter Allen, 20, of Lyndonville, Alyssa Gochie, 30, and Cassandra Suliveres, 31, both of Lyndonville, as the alleged victims.
“I’m not sure exactly what’s going on here but it sounds like it’s potentially a very volatile situation among different groups of youth,” said Judge Harris. “Some, at least two, not only armed with firearms but ready to discharge them and having done so…I think there’s a risk of public safety here I am concerned about.”
Newark Incident
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Domonique Figueroa, police responded to the alleged Newark incident after Alyssa Gochie called police at 11:19 p.m. on Wednesday to report that someone had “slashed her tires and shot a gun.”
Troopers responded to 167 Franklin Estates in Newark and spoke with one of the alleged victims - Michael John, 27.
“While speaking with Michael John he advised that he received text messages from Hunter Lafond advising that he was coming to his residence to confront him about an incident that occurred a few weeks ago,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa in the report. “John said that Lafond approached his residence at 167 Franklin Estates, so he went outside before Lafond could get to the house. John stated that Lafond had a revolver and fired one shot into the air. John advised that the two then got into a physical altercation because he was trying to get the gun away from Lafond. During the physical altercation, John advised that he was bitten on his left arm by Lafond.”
Police said the bite mark was swollen and appeared to show “2 or 3 teeth” had broken the skin, according to the report.
John was staying at the residence with Tracy Wagner, 35, and Chris O’Dell, 36.
Police said John was pulled away from the altercation by Chris O’Dell and the two were then separated.
Wagner told police Hunter Lafond and Hunter Allen approached her address and that she and O’Dell went outside to stop them from coming to their residence.
“She advised that Lafond drew a handgun and fired a shot ‘above her head’ toward the residence,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “The handgun was pointed at her during this incident she advised.”
Lafond told police he and Hunter Allen went to John’s residence to “clear up some things he was saying that weren’t true,” according to the report. Lafond also denied pointing the gun at anyone and insisted to police the gun discharged into the ground as he tried to put it into his pants pocket.
Police said Lafond provided a preliminary breath test which registered his blood alcohol content at .093 percent.
“Lafond advised that he ‘blacked out’ during the incident and did not remember how the physical altercation started between him and John,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “Lafond told police he went into the woods and stated that he threw the gun somewhere in the area. He advised that he did not know where it was.”
If convicted of all the charges Lafond faces a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines.
Bat & Knife Incident
The alleged “baseball bat” incident Judge Harris referred to during the hearing occurred one week prior to the Charles Street incident.
According to court documents, Hunter Allen told police Cody Shatney had been threatening him.
“He said two nights ago he saw Shatney in the Cumberland Farms Parking lot and asked him if he was going shoot him too,” wrote VSP Sgt. Matt Tarricone in his Charles Street affidavit. “Allen advised the following day he told Shatney to meet him in the church parking lot on Charles Street. He said Shatney showed up with (Jeremy) Marcy, (Joshua) Locke and a female. He advised they had a baseball bat and a piece of wood, so he pulled out a knife. He said they all ran their mouths, but it never got physical and they all left.”
Charles Street Incident
Allen told Sgt. Tarricone the Charles Street incident occurred after Shatney showed up on Charles Street in the early morning hours.
“Allen advised he was sick of Shatney running his mouth so when Shatney was in the middle of the road he ran up to him and shoved him. He said when he did this, Shatney stuck a gun in his face so he jumped back,” notes the affidavit.
According to the report, Shatney ran down the street then pointed the gun in the air, and started shooting. Allen then said Shatney pointed the gun in his direction and fired three times.
