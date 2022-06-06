Newark Woman Wins Writing Award

Gail Elizabeth Wind, 71, of Newark was one of two writers names prize winners of Green Mountain Power’s (GMP) 2022 Vermont Writers’ Prize.
Wind was recognized for her essay “TwentyEight & Counting.” Also honored was Middlebury’s Ann Cooper for her poem “The Cusp.”
Wind’s essay recounts moving to Vermont, experiencing its surprises for the first time, and how she fell in love with her new home. The ‘twenty-eight’ in the title of her work refers to the number of winters she’s now called Vermont home. In this moment from her essay, she and her family have just arrived, and their moving truck is stuck in the mud.
I struggled with it until Russel Bedor the grader operator came up the hill across from our house.
He eyed the truck, me, the house, me, the truck again and then said, “Stuck?”
“Yeah,” I said, with embarrassment. “I guess we are.”
His next words, verbatim I swear, were, “Want me to snick you out of there?” Like that Queen-Mary-sized U-Haul was an Easter Basket that had blown into a thicket of burdock.
“Yes, please.”
“The Vermont Writer’s Prize is always a highlight of our year,” says Dr. Joshua Sherman, CEO of Old Mill Road Media and publisher of Vermont Magazine. “We are grateful to all of the writers who shared a piece of themselves through their Vermont stories and poems – and to the team of judges who carefully reviewed all of the entries.”
“Each year, dozens of writers submit their works, and we are proud to help celebrate creativity and reflection about this place we call home,” said Kristin Carlson, a vice president of GMP. “If you’re inspired by your experience in Vermont and enjoy writing poetry or prose, you should enter. We’re already accepting entries for 2023.”
Winners receive $1,250 and their works appear in the summer issue of Vermont Magazine, which is available now.
The Vermont Writers’ Prize, launched in 1989, celebrates writing about Vermont. It was created to honor the literary legacy of the late Ralph Nading Hill Jr., a Vermont historian, writer and longtime member of Green Mountain Power’s board of directors. It is considered by Vermont writers to be one of the state’s premier literary prizes and is a collaboration between GMP and Vermont Magazine.
