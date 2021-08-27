Newbury Bridge Nearly Ready For Access

The Boltonville Bridge project in Newbury is progressing toward a plan to reopen the bridge to traffic on Sept. 1, 2021. (Contributed Photo)

The construction project to replace the Boltonville Bridge in Newbury over the Wells River continues toward a plan to reopen the bridge to traffic on Sept. 1.

Until the bridge is open continue to use a detour on Route 302, Witherspoon Road, South Baley Hazen Road, and Boltonville Road.

Finishing work and clean-up will be delayed due to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Work will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 a.m.

