NEWBURY — Updating work at the Boltonville Bridge project, the state Agency of Transportation reports that the contractor has completed demolition of the pier and was preparing to pour the bridge seats Friday, or possibly Saturday morning. A bridge seat is the shelf on the face of a bridge abutment that supports the end of the span.
Bridge bearings are scheduled for installation next week. The function of bridge bearings is to carry loads or movement from the bridge superstructure and transfer those loads to the bridge piers and abutments. There is a possibility that bridge girder installation will take place by the end of next week.
The local detour will utilize Route 302, Witherspoon Road, South Bayley Hazen Road and Boltonville Road. The full closure of the bridge remains in effect until Sept. 1.
Boltonville Bridge is located on Boltonville Road (Town Highway 3) over the Wells River, approximately 500 feet north of the junction of Boltonville Road and Route 302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.