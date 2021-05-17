Newbury Man Charged Following Crash That Injured Passengers

A Newbury man faces multiple charges after crashing a vehicle that seriously injured passengers in his truck.
Police charged Jake StMartin, 29, of Newbury, with DUI serious bodily injury resulting, gross negligent operation, and leaving the scene of an accident - serious bodily injury resulting, following an incident at 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, May 16 in Fairlee. Police said more charges are expected.
A trooper was patrolling in a fully marked cruiser north on Maurice Roberts Memorial Highway when a truck traveling the opposite direction entered the trooper’s lane and nearly crashed into the cruiser. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the truck fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper eventually located the vehicle on Lake Morey Road where it crashed. The trooper exited his vehicle and observed StMartin fleeing into a wooded area. The trooper was eventually able to take StMartin into custody and render medical aid to the passengers.
Police believe that StMartin was unable to navigate a corner, resulting in him leaving the roadway and striking several trees. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled stop after it reentered the road and struck a parked vehicle. There were three passengers in StMartin’s vehicle. One, Dexter Gaiser, 35, of Bradford, was uninjured; another, Gabrielle Lamotte, 25, of Hartford, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by DHART (Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team) to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. He was listed in critical condition. The third passenger, Casey Sylvester, 29, of Bradford, sustained serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Fairlee, Thetford and Bradford fire departments, as well as Upper Valley Ambulance and DHART.
StMartin was lodged on $5,000 bail at North East Regional Correctional Complex. He was cited to appear May 17 in Orange County Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.