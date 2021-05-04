A Newbury man charged with killing his daughter Monday when she tried to bring him cookies believed that unknown individuals were playing ‘gun games’ with him and that his family and neighbors were out to kill him.
That’s according to court documents made public on Tuesday after the arraignment of James Perry Jr., 70, on charges of felony second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Perry pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was held without bail by Vermont Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Zonay. Judge Zonay also set conditions of release prohibiting Perry from contacting his son, James Perry III, 21, or his daughter’s boyfriend, Troy Brock, 50.
Orange Superior Court
Vermont State Police say that after he was arrested, Perry admitted to shooting his daughter Karina Rheaume, 38, as she stood on a landing outside the front door at his residence at 218 Deerfield Lane in Newbury because he feared she was part of a conspiracy to kill him.
“Perry Jr. advised he was concerned that unknown individuals were playing ‘gun games’ with him and he had asked his daughter not to come to his residence,” wrote VSP Detective Sgt. James Vooris in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Perry Jr. advised that he was concerned Rheaume was being used as a ploy to allow these unknown individuals to enter his residence. Throughout the conversation with Perry Jr. he advised for the past couple weeks he has been paranoid and unable to sleep because of these unknown individuals that are playing ‘gun games.’”
Perry also told a member of the Vermont State Police Crisis Negotiation Unit that he “believed his family and neighbor(s) were going to kill him and that he had told them not to come to his residence” in the days leading up to the shooting,” according to the report.
Perry’s son, James Perry III, told investigators that his father’s mental health had been deteriorating and has recently had “outbursts of anger.”
Police say Perry Jr., shot his daughter through the front door and then stabbed her multiple times with a knife after Rheaume arrived to check on him and bring him cookies.
“During the conversation with Perry Jr., he advised he was sitting on his couch, inside his residence, when he observed his daughter Rheaume at his door,” wrote Detective Vooris in his report. “Perry Jr. advised he stood up off the couch, picked up his 12-gauge shotgun, and took a position behind a pillar in his living room. Perry Jr. advised he could see Rheaume holding cookies, waving, and trying to open the locked door. Perry Jr. advised, ‘I’m just so nervous … and I didn’t want her to come in, and I didn’t want the cookies.’ Perry Jr. advised he gave Rheaume commands of ‘don’t don’t don’t’ and ‘stop stop stop.’ Perry Jr. continued, ‘I’ve been stressed out for a couple weeks, and I just, I guess I, pulled the trigger. And then I pulled it more, and then I cut her neck.’”
Police became aware of the shooting after Rheaume’s boyfriend, Troy Brock, went to Perry’s house about 7:10 p.m. Monday after became concerned about Rheaume because she had been gone for four hours and she wasn’t answering her phone.
“Brock advised when he got to the residence, he was met by Perry Jr. holding a rifle at the front door, pointing it at him,” wrote Detective Vooris. “Perry Jr. then told Brock that Rheaume was dead and if he took one step closer, he would be dead too.”
Brock then left the residence and went to the neighbor’s house to call 911.
Responding state troopers found Perry inside his home and refusing to come out. The Vermont State Police’s Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called in and ultimately were successful in peacefully resolving the standoff at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, when Perry came out of the home and was taken into custody without further incident.
The second-degree murder charge against Perry carries a possible life sentence. The case is being prosecuted by Orange County State’s Attorney H. Dickson Corbett.
Perry is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. The arraignment was held at the St. Johnsbury courthouse instead of the Chelsea courthouse due to logistical reasons. Judge Zonay, the prosecution and defense appeared by WebEx while Perry was escorted into the courtroom by state police.
