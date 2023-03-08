NEWBURY — Voters on Town Meeting Day rejected a plan to locate a youth detention facility in their town.
More than 90 percent of the people who completed ballots on Tuesday checked “yes” to a question asking if the select board should tell state officials that the town doesn’t want a facility at 487 Stevens Place.
The property, which includes 280 acres, is owned by Vermont Permanency Initiative Inc.; the Vermont Department for Children and Families proposes to lease the space to house “justice-involved youth.” The plans call for VPI to operate a six-bed secure residential and detention facility, housing boys between the ages of 11 and 17.
The vote on Tuesday against the plan was 601 to 56; the ballot article specified that the rejection message should go to Gov. Phil Scott, the commissioner of the Dept. of Children and Families, the board of directors of Vermont Permanency Initiative, and chairs of multiple legislative committees, including Senate Institutions, Senate Judiciary, Senate Health and Welfare, House Corrections and Institutions, House Judiciary and House Human Services.
In the article, voters approved reasons why they say 487 Stevens Place is the wrong place for the facility. The location, voters say, is remote, at the end of an unmaintained Class 4 road and in a conservation district designed for agricultural, forestry and residential uses.
The article also notes the lack of law enforcement in the town, with a dependence on Vermont State Police based 23 miles away in St. Johnsbury and on a limited contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept.
The select board’s communication of the objection to the facility will not be the first time a governing board in Newbury said no. On November 12, 2021, the Newbury Development Review Board, in a 10-page ruling, unanimously rejected the facility based on zoning issues.
The state and VPI appealed that decision, and an Environmental Court judge reversed the town board’s denial in a ruling made on Oct. 18, 2022.
Judge Thomas G. Walsh noted that state statute protects “residential care facilities and group homes from exclusionary zoning.” The judge rejected the DRB’s determination that the proposed facility did not fit the criteria of a “group home.”
The court decision provided 10 days to dispute the ruling, and the Newbury Select Board responded eight days later with a decision to file an appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court, where it is pending.
Because it’s still a court consideration, the chair of the Senate Institutions Committee, Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex, said he would not raise the issue in his committee. The legislative branch should steer clear, he said, while the judicial branch is considering it.
Sen. Ingalls said he was aware of the vote in Newark but hadn’t read the language of the ballot article, and even though the message is directed, in part, to his committee, he said it won’t be discussed there as long as the court is handling the issue.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s hands-off when there’s litigation,” said Ingalls. “I just don’t want to be sticking my nose into something that I shouldn’t be.”
He said he appreciates the concerns of the townspeople, but “you’ve got let this process play out between the town and state (in court).”
The effort to house the detention center on the Stevens Place property has been ongoing for over a year and a half. The state hopes that it will help address a need that has existed since the last central juvenile detention facility, Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Essex, was closed in 2020.
