Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Tanya Brewer shows some of her Halloween decorations on Oct. 8, 2020, including Charlie, a creepy clown, outside the home she and her husband, Brad, are rehabilitating in Wheelock village. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Tanya and Brad Brewer stand in the "graveyard" in front of their home in Wheelock Village on Oct. 8, 2020. The Brewers, who recently purchased the home and have been rehabilitating it, have turned their front yard into a celebration of Halloween. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Brad and Tanya Brewer stand in front of their home in Wheelock Village on Oct. 8, 2020, among Halloween decorations. The Brewers, who recently purchased the home and have been rehabilitating it, have turned their front yard into a celebration of Halloween. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Brad and Tanya Brewer peek through a large scrarecrow decoration in front of their home in Wheelock Village on Oct. 8, 2020. The Brewers, who recently purchased the home and have been rehabilitating it, have turned their front yard into a celebration of Halloween. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Tanya Brewer shows some of her Halloween decorations on Oct. 8, 2020, including Charlie, a creepy clown, outside the home she and her husband, Brad, are rehabilitating in Wheelock village. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Tanya and Brad Brewer stand in the "graveyard" in front of their home in Wheelock Village on Oct. 8, 2020. The Brewers, who recently purchased the home and have been rehabilitating it, have turned their front yard into a celebration of Halloween. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Brad and Tanya Brewer stand in front of their home in Wheelock Village on Oct. 8, 2020, among Halloween decorations. The Brewers, who recently purchased the home and have been rehabilitating it, have turned their front yard into a celebration of Halloween. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Brad and Tanya Brewer peek through a large scrarecrow decoration in front of their home in Wheelock Village on Oct. 8, 2020. The Brewers, who recently purchased the home and have been rehabilitating it, have turned their front yard into a celebration of Halloween. (Photo by Dana Gray)
WHEELOCK — Their front yard may be frightening these days, but the new owners of an old village home are a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Brad and Tanya Brewer made their move from Michigan to the Northeast Kingdom, settling in a home built in 1830 that has become what Brad calls their “labor of love.” The house is located across the road from the Wheelock Village Store, and the Brewers’ efforts there have gotten a lot of notice, and with Halloween on the way, the Brewers have made a scary good impression on the neighborhood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.