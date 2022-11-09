Newly Drawn Caledonia-3 House District Splits
From left, Eileen Boland, Charles Wilson and Dennis Labounty.

A Democrat who didn’t give up in his quest to become a State Representative, Dennis LaBounty, and a newcomer Republican politician, Charles Wilson, were elected Tuesday to the newly re-drawn Caledonia-3 House seats, according to election results posted late Tuesday on the Vermont Secretary of State’s election results website.

LaBounty was the second-highest vote-getter with 1,674 votes to Wilson’s top vote tally with ten votes more, 1,684.

