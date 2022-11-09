Newly Drawn Caledonia-3 House District Splits

A Democrat who didn’t give up in his quest to become a State Representative, Dennis LaBounty, and a newcomer Republican politician, Charles Wilson, were elected Tuesday to the newly re-drawn Caledonia-3 House seats, according to election results posted late Tuesday on the Vermont Secretary of State’s election results website.
LaBounty was the second-highest vote-getter with 1,674 votes to Wilson’s top vote tally with ten votes more, 1,684.
Not successful in her bid to become a State Representative was Eileen Boland of Wheelock who trailed the other candidates by hundreds of votes, with 1,325.
Caledonia-3’s state representatives will represent five towns: Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, and Wheelock.
A native Northeast Kingdom resident, Dennis LaBounty worked as a machinist from 1985-2002 for GE (Burlington), Tivoly (Derby Line), and Greenfield Industries/Kennametal (Lyndonville).
He served as the Education and Political Director for the Vermont AFL-CIO from 2002 to 2020.
For 18 years, LaBounty has worked closely with elected representatives from all political parties. He said he believes he has been an effective voice and advocate for increases to the minimum wage, improved access to medical care, sick leave, paid family leave, and affordable childcare – all policies that make people’s paychecks go further. Good-paying jobs with benefits, broadband and lower property taxes were priorities identified by LaBounty in his responses to a series of questions posed by the newspaper for the voter’s guide published earlier in The Caledonian-Record.
A native of Pennsylvania, Wilson, a Republican from Lyndon, said before the election he loved the freedom and adventure of the outdoors and was raised around small community farms, apple orchards, streams, and peace and quiet.
Wilson shared that he has always had a strong heart and love for our Nation and the Constitutional law of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness which he said is always secured through hard work. He has lived to represent these values and would stand firm as a Legislator for the people of the N.E. Kingdom and the State.
