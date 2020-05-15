Newly-planted Trees Help Health Of Local Rivers, Businesses In The Connecticut River Watershed

POMFRET — This spring, 6,412 native trees and shrubs have been planted along 12,500 feet of riverfront land on 10 rivers in Vermont and New Hampshire under the direction of the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC).
The plantings, which are all on privately-owned land, will help reduce erosion, improve water quality, and increase fish and wildlife habitat in the Connecticut River watershed.
In addition, the plantings have helped local businesses in these difficult times, including the Intervale Conservation Nursery, New England Wetland Plants, NorthWoods Stewardship Center (NWSC), and Redstart Natural Resource Management – by injecting $60,000 into the local communities. “We are so glad for this opportunity to get back out into the field after being cooped up for so long,” said Meghann Carter, Conservation Science director at NWSC. “NorthWoods is proud to work alongside the Connecticut River Conservancy to help our local rivers.”
CRC and these partners planted the trees and shrubs in Haverhill, N.H. on Clark Brook; and in Vermont, Dummerston (Crosby Brook); Grafton, Saxton’s River; Springfield, Carly Brook; Weathersfield, Black River; Norwich, Bloody Brook; Bradford, on the Connecticut River; Strafford and Thetford, on the Ompompanoosuc River; and Barnet, the Stevens River.
CRC received funding from numerous sources to purchase the trees and hire the planting crews, including the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the State of Vermont Clean Water Fund, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the PUR Project and CRC individual donors.
CRC is doing their part to help local economies recover by accelerating work on the many restoration projects they have identified over the last several years. With the right kind of stimulus funding CRC, can remove eight more dams and do more than 50 other restoration projects in the next 24 months. These projects will funnel millions of dollars of stimulus funding to local engineering firms, nurseries, construction companies, planting crews and more.
Since Tropical Storm Irene ravaged the watershed in 2011, CRC has planted more than 47,660 native trees and shrubs along rivers in the four-state Connecticut River basin (NH, VT, MA & CT).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.