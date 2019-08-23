NEWPORT CITY — Vermont Route 191, known locally as the access road from the city to Interstate 91, is expected to reopen today, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The roadway has been closed since July for deep drainage repairs. Crews have completed excavating the roadway and replacing the 42-inch pipe beneath the roadway. Work will continue to stop slope failures which will involve intermittent shoulder and lane closures, VTrans reports.
