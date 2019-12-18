Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor today announced the recipients of $350,000 in 2020 Vermont Internship Program grant funding. These grants help connect Vermont employers with student-interns from regional technical centers and post-secondary educational institutions. The North Country Career Center in Newport was among the recipients.
“Internships provide students with critical on the job work experience and help Vermont employers connect with new workers to fill the good paying jobs available across the state,” said Governor Scott. “Exposing students to the many opportunities for working and living in Vermont is a great asset in our efforts to expand our labor force, grow our economy and make Vermont more affordable.”
