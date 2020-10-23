NEWPORT CITY — A Newport Center man remains behind bars for lack of bail after police said he drunkenly drove into a mobile home and a house in Irasburg and then spit repeatedly at police officers who were trying to arrest him.

Judge Gregory Rainville, on Tuesday, ordered John Stacey, 37, held on $2,500 bail, according to records in Orleans Superior Court criminal division.

