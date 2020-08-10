Newport Center Man Facing Child Assault Charges

Tyshon Ferguson (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CENTER - Vermont State Police arrested a Newport Center man Friday on charges that he strapped a 10-year-old child with behavioral issues with a belt more than once, prompting a parent to report abuse, according to police and state records.

Tyshon Ferguson, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday to aggravated domestic assault in the second degree with a prior conviction and cruelty to a child, according to records in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division.

