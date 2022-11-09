Newport Center Store Sells Winning Ticket Worth $100,000

Hilliker’s Store in Newport Center sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000, and the person who holds the ticket has yet to come forward.
The ticket was sold at a time when Powerball was offering a world record $2.04 billion jackpot. Someone from California won that jackpot.
Through the highest jackpot in lottery history, officials at the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery hope the Education Fund will see an increase in revenue due to an uptick in sales.
“We are always pleased when a winning ticket is sold in Vermont,” said Commissioner Wendy Knight. “It’s rewarding to see lottery prizes benefit Vermonters and our education system.”
Winning numbers are posted at https://vtlottery.com/games/powerball. If you hold a winning ticket, you must claim your prize at the Vermont Lottery administrative office in Berlin, Vermont. The ticket must be signed by the winner and submitted with a completed claim form and valid identification. For full details on how to claim your winning ticket, visit the Vermont Lottery Website.
Hilliker’s Store is owned by Adam and Geri Hilliker.
