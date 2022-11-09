Newport Center Store Sells Winning Ticket Worth $100,000

Adam and Geri Hilliker stand outside their store in Newport Center for a photo celebrating their recent sale of a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. (Contributed Photo)

Hilliker’s Store in Newport Center sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000, and the person who holds the ticket has yet to come forward.

The ticket was sold at a time when Powerball was offering a world record $2.04 billion jackpot. Someone from California won that jackpot.

