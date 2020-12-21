Newport Chief: Federal Marshals Join Shooter Manhunt

Jaquan Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Conn. (Courtesy Newport Police)

NEWPORT CITY — U.S. Marshals have joined the search for Jaquan Flintroy of Hartford, Conn., accused of a shooting Nov. 30 in downtown Newport, City Police Chief Travis Bingham said Monday.

Flintroy, 26, also known as Uno, is wanted in connection with a case described by a judge as right out of the movies: a fight among Hartford drug dealers that led to the shooting in the leg of one man, an armed invasion in a city home, a high-speed chase and a manhunt that continues today.

