MONTPELIER — The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) recently announced $500,000 in Bylaw Modernization Grants to align regulations that support more homes in great neighborhoods. The funding supports 23 projects in 41 municipalities to explore modernizing regulations and addressing the need for increased housing in downtowns, village centers and surrounding neighborhoods.

Newport City, one of the 41 municipalities receiving a grant and one of the first Vermont communities to adopt form-based code in 2010, was awarded $27,500. With the funds, “the city will engage stakeholders and prepare code updates to address recent insights and current housing needs in the city – including tests to assess on-the-ground implications and ways to support pedestrian mobility, enable mixed-uses and flexibility for housing development, and address evolving historic character,” said City Manager Laura Dolgin.

“The most common housing constraints we hear about, such as the cost of materials, limited workforce and financing, are irrelevant if you can’t get a permit to build,” said Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “This new grant program will help improve the local permitting process in cities and towns that want and need more housing.”

The grants support the implementation of the Department’s Zoning for Great Neighborhoods initiative of 2020, which produced a guide and model regulations designed to make little zoning updates that have a big impact, much easier for local planning commissions, selectboards and city councils.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments