Newport City Council Accepts Police Chief Resignation

NEWPORT CITY - The city council unanimously accepted the resignation of sidelined Police Chief Seth DiSanto at a special meeting Wednesday evening.
The council first emerged from a lengthy executive session to vote on a separation agreement with DiSanto, who has been on paid leave since March 18.
The local police union voted no confidence in DiSanto. In a letter dated March 10 to the mayor and council, the union members stated they lacked “trust” in DiSanto’s leadership and questioned his ability to “navigate dangerous situations.”
The overwhelming majority of members also expressed concern about his “bullying,” “integrity,” and inability to treat officers “in a fair and impartial manner.” They had asked the council to consider their letter before reappointing DiSanto.
City Manger Laura Dolgin named Lt. Travis Bingham as acting chief and the council voted March 18 to postpone indefinitely postponed the usual one-year appointment of an administrator like the chief.
The council, meeting by teleconference and video, emerged from an executive session after more than an hour to prepare to vote unanimously to approve the separation agreement with DiSanto.
Despite protests from journalists and residents that the agreement should be public as soon as it was discussed in public, the council agreed with their attorney’s recommendation that the agreement not be made public for seven days.
The council’s attorney John Klesch said that DiSanto by law has seven days to consider the agreement, citing a Vermont Supreme Court precedent that allows the council not to release the agreement until the seven days had passed.
The council members all agreed with the attorney.
The council then voted to accept DiSanto’s resignation effective as of Monday.
Mayor Paul Monette thanks DiSanto for his years of service and wished him and his family well.
