Newport City Council Again Approves Kingdom Games Parade
Buy Now

People participate in an Aquafest parade in 2013. The event coincided with the Kingdom Swim in Lake Memphremagog in Newport City. A hoped-for parade to happen on July 28th in Newport City got the green light from the City Council on Monday night - for the second time. (File Photo)

The Newport City Council unanimously approved the Kingdom Games Memphremagog Parade, to take place on the evening of July 28. It was the second time the council approved the parade.

The decision cleared up confusion caused when city staff communicated to Kingdom Games director Phil White that his parade would not be permitted. That correspondence misrepresented the city council’s decision, which approved the Kingdom Games parade in a February vote.

