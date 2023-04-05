Newport City Council Again Approves Kingdom Games Parade

The Newport City Council unanimously approved the Kingdom Games Memphremagog Parade, to take place on the evening of July 28. It was the second time the council approved the parade.
The decision cleared up confusion caused when city staff communicated to Kingdom Games director Phil White that his parade would not be permitted. That correspondence misrepresented the city council’s decision, which approved the Kingdom Games parade in a February vote.
City Manager Laura Dolgin said she and her staff misinterpreted the council’s February vote. She pointed to meeting minutes from February that said “The city received five parade requests. The City only funds four requests per year. Mr. White withdrew his request for funding but would still hold a parade. Mr. Vachon moved to approve the 2023 parade requests. Seconded by Mr. Charboneau, motion carried unanimously.”
In a letter she wrote to the council on March 31, Dolgin wrote “We did not interpret the wording of this vote as the council had approved all five parade requests.”
She said city staff met with Phil White on March 16, “it was with the understanding that the Department Heads are responsible for safety and coordination of all events that are required to file a permit, including parades.”
Funding and city staff availability for the Kingdom Games parade was an issue in Dolgin’s mind.
“Our most important priority is safety for all public events,” said Dolgin. “Parades require a substantial amount of manpower amongst all departments in order to maintain best practices for the safety of participants, spectators, staff, and vehicular traffic. The weekend of July 28 has many trained staff on planned annual leave.”
Councilman John Wilson said it was clear in February that “Mr. White was going to fund his own,” since the city only has a budget to staff public safety at four parades a year. “We approved five and in my world, he has a parade.”
Wilson said “I informed the city manager and her staff that they did not have the authority to override the council’s vote.”
Dolgin said, “We now understand that the city council voted on February 6, 2023, to approve permission for all five parades, assuming each parade meets all of the Event’s Policy criteria, including Phil White’s privately-funded parade.”
She said, “We have no intention of undermining council votes,” but said, “In order to prevent this type of misunderstanding in the future, we will recommend amending the Event’s Policy so that any required votes are exceptionally clear to all.”
The other parades approved this year are the Memorial Day Parade on May 29; the NEK Pride Celebration on June 25; the Vt. State Firefighter Association Convention Parade on Aug. 6; and Light up the Night Parade on Dec. 2.
Of Chief Concern
Also at Monday’s meeting, Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham addressed the council, saying this is the first time he had recommended against a parade going forward, with staffing concerns paramount.
“We accommodate most of the parades that happen in the city,” he said, but the night of July 28 will be difficult for his staff, and he doesn’t want to put them in a difficult position.
“We have a parade the following week, the 5th, it’s just a heavy lift for us,” said Bingham, “You’ll see in the parade request I actually said ‘no,’” said the chief.
Public Works Director Tom Bernier agreed, saying, “That’s going to be a hard time for my staff.”
A private company, ADA, a security company out of Newport, will work with Kingdom Games to cover the event for public safety.
White said the event would obtain its own insurance to cover the liability concerns.
Chief Bingham expressed some reservations about the private firm planned to provide public safety for the event.
He said parades always have cruisers with blue lights at their lead and end, “and I’m not saying that’s not an option, but ADA does not have a cruiser.”
“If you guys decide to go that route, I’m not training them, they don’t know how to set out the cones, I just want to put that out there so you guys are all aware and I’ll leave it at that,” said Bingham.
Councilman Clark Curtis asked him about the number of police officers it would take to cover the event; Curtis said he’s spoken to two officers who will volunteer to work the parade.
Bingham said he typically has four to six officers covering a parade route to ensure public safety.
“We do all the other events you guys want … their time off is their time off; I can’t order them to come in,” said Bingham. “I am more reluctant than normal because I’m just not going to be here physically.”
City officials said they would make the Kingdom Games parade work, but wanted the staffing concerns to be communicated.
White said ADA has security officers and experience with “lots of crowd control … I think that they could handle it.”
“The goal is really to involve the community,” said White. “Things can be pretty grim at times in the city, and there’s a lot of light in the city as well, and the goal of the parade is to have something you can build on year after year to celebrate life on the lake … that’s the goal, and I’m hopeful this will be the start of that.”
He said the parade is being renamed Memphremagog Parade “to make clear that the community is welcome to participate.”
It was noted during the discussion that Main Street merchants in Newport City are enthusiastic about having another summer parade on a Friday evening at the height of the season.
Mayor Beth Barnes said at the end of the discussion, “I think we all hear everyone’s concerns and I really appreciate everyone speaking their truth about how they feel, that’s the only way forward when it comes to making a decision and taking a vote. I just want to thank all of you on both sides for telling us how you feel.”
Parade Details
The Memphremagog Parade will happen on July 28 in downtown Newport beginning at 6 p.m.
“We will be celebrating the Mystery and Magic of our own ‘great lake,’ Lake Memphremagog,” White said in an email. “We will be welcoming open water swimmers from around the United States and Canada who have traveled to Newport to race in the 15th Annual Kingdom Swim.”
The parade’s costume theme will be pirates. There will be prizes for the best dressed pirates, best dressed pets and best float. Prizes include Brault’s Beef Jerky, Couture’s Maple Syrup, and Gift Certificates to Tim & Doug’s.
Register to participate online at kingdomgames.co/Memphremagog-parade/
Kingdom Games will be responsible for all costs associated with the parade. White said there are two anonymous donors willing to match other donations dollar for dollar. To volunteer to help organize the parade, to contribute to the cost of the parade, or for more information, contact Phil White at phil@kingdomgames.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.