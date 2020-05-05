NEWPORT CITY - The city council voted unanimously Monday to grant a new round of tax breaks to the Northeast Kingdom Tasting Center.
The Tasting Center is a major business operation in a large Main Street building that houses a specialty beverage production, bottling and shipping facility, a restaurant and bakery each owned by different entrepreneurs.
Eleanor Leger, manager of the Tasting Center and owner of Eden Ice Cider, thanked the council for helping the Tasting Center continue to operate with lower tax bills over the next five years.
Aldermen and the mayor said they welcomed the chance to help downtown businesses survive.
Businesses across Vermont shut down in response to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency orders to reduce a feared surge in COVID-19 cases during the world-wide pandemic.
“Given the challenges we have had, all the businesses in the building have suffered significantly,” Leger told the council.
“We are working very hard to help our tenants survive.”
She said the tax stabilization will help save 18 jobs, four of which are more than double minimum wage. Almost all of the other employees earn more than minimum wage.
Leger received a tax stabilization plan when the NEK Tasting Center first opened nearly a decade ago.
The five-year plan allowed the center to pay an initially small tax bill which increased annually over time. The center first paid $3,300 working up to $6,700. Then the center was required to pay the full amount last year of $13,000 in property taxes, Leger said.
She said the center made the first half of the payment but asked that the tax stabilization be retroactive to last year, in order to avoid paying the rest.
“I think we can scrape together” enough to pay the lower amount this year, she said.
And she said that one of the best things about her business, Eden Ice Cider, is that it sells local products to urban centers outside the NEK, bringing revenue back into the region.
The council approved the request quickly during a remote meeting by Zoom and teleconference.
“It’s an incredible thing when we can help one of our businesses. Looking at Main Street, we cannot afford to lose a business over this money,” Alderman Dan Ross said.
“I agree 100 percent,” Mayor Paul Monette said.
“It’s one thing we can do as a municipality to help through this COVID crisis.”
The NEK Tasting Center businesses cannot pay their rent because they have no income, Monette said.
Alderman John Wilson said he was on the council when the first tax stabilization plan was approved for the Tasting Center.
“I think it’s a good idea.”
City Manager Laura Dolgin called it “the right move” for the Tasting Center.
“I think it’s the right thing to do at the right time.”
“We hope you best of luck,” Monette said after the council voted to approve the plan.
“I see the Warehouse is going to try and offer curbside which is a good thing,” Monette said of the restaurant in the Tasting Center run by the owner of Lagos Trattoria.
“It’s a tough for the restaurants right now. I am glad we can help you out this way.”
Remote Meeting Challenges
The mayor conducted the remote meeting as usual using a computer in his home.
He was forced to mute participants, including residents, reporters and aldermen, until they were called on to speak due to an echoing feedback sound.
The challenge of remote meetings has meant that the usual back and forth of questions that normally would have occurred at council meetings has been restricted - by choice or imposition depending on the circumstance - due to technical problems, and some delays experienced by participants.
Humorously, the meeting Monday was also interrupted at the beginning by the mayor’s cat, who was determined to participate by trying to perch on the mayor’s shoulder.
