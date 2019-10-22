Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Newport City Police Chief Seth DiSanto asks resident Colleen Moore de Ortiz to leave a city council meeting Monday evening about ATVs in Newport at the request of Mayor Paul Monette after he said she violated rules for the meeting. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Newport City resident Colleen Moore de Ortiz tells Police Chief Seth DiSanto to keep his distance as she leaves the city council meeting Monday evening where ATVs on city streets were about to be discussed. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Scott Jenness, leader of the Border Line Ridge Riders, answers questions Monday evening at the Newport City Council meeting about ATVs during the debate about allowing the vehicles on city streets next summer. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Newport City Mayor Paul Monette explains the rules of Monday's meeting involving debate about ATVs on city streets. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Scott Jenness, leader of the Border Line Ridge Riders, answers questions Monday evening at the Newport City Council meeting about ATVs during the debate about allowing the vehicles on city streets next summer. (Photo by Robin Smith)
NEWPORT CITY — The city council voted Monday 3-1 to allow all-terrain vehicles on city streets next summer for a trial period.
Aldermen Kevin Charboneau, Melissa Pettersson and Dan Ross voted in favor of an ordinance that would allow the ATVS to use streets through the city to reach businesses on Main and East Main streets, with Julie Raboin opposed.
