NEWPORT CITY — The city council voted Monday 3-1 to allow all-terrain vehicles on city streets next summer for a trial period.

Aldermen Kevin Charboneau, Melissa Pettersson and Dan Ross voted in favor of an ordinance that would allow the ATVS to use streets through the city to reach businesses on Main and East Main streets, with Julie Raboin opposed.

