Newport City Council Opens Up More ATV Access

NEWPORT CITY - The city council voted Monday to clarify its agreement with a local all-terrain-vehicle club to ensure access to Prouty Beach and businesses on East Main Street.
The memorandum of understanding will let ATVs ride east on East Main Street all the way to the city line at the Tavern on the Hill.
The tavern, owned by East Side Restaurant owners Dena and Pauline Gray, is within the city of Newport and across U.S. Route 5 from the entrance to the Walmart Supercenter, which is in Derby.
The MOU also makes sure that ATV riders know the best way to reach Prouty Beach and its campground, where riders want to visit campers.
The route to the campground is from Union Street, which is open to ATVs as of Friday, and over the railroad tracks on Bluff Road to Freeman Street to Veterans Avenue to Prouty Beach, according to the MOU.
The MOU also allows ATVs to access Cumberland Farms from East Main Street, which is open to ATVs, and from Sias Avenue, which is not open otherwise to ATVs.
The MOU also clarifies that ATVs are allowed on Landing Street, near the entrance to the East Side Restaurant, and not Lake Street, which was the previous name of that street.
Mayor Paul Monette called these changes quick fixes of minor glitches in the ordinance language that went into effect Friday. The ordinance opening Main Street and other crucial access streets was approved by the council last fall and by voters in January.
“We may realize … we have other tweaks as we go forward,” city Manager Laura Dolgin said at Monday’s remote meeting by teleconference and video conference.
The MOU, once signed by the mayor and the president of Border Line Ridge Riders, can be enforced by the local police department, city officials said.
City Clerk James Johnson on Tuesday said the MOU will be in effect this summer. Then the council can amend the ordinance after the season is over in October, he said.
Several residents said they were pleased with how ATV riders conducted themselves over the weekend in Newport City.
“I felt that the ATVs I did see were respectful,” said Laurie Grimm, who had raised questions about the ordinance’s language.
“As long as they abide by the rules I am good with the trial period.”
Christine Russell, an ATV enthusiast, supported the MOU’s changes at Cumberland Farms.
“I would be happy to see all the city streets in Newport open.”
One resident complained that she would not have purchased her home last year if she had known ATVs had permission to ride on it. New Police Chief Travis Bingham told her that she lives on Lake Road, which is closed to ATVs, and she should call the department whenever she sees one.
She was satisfied with that comment.
