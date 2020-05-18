NEWPORT CITY - The city council voted unanimously Monday evening to name Acting Police Chief Travis Bingham as the city’s new police chief, effective immediately.
Bingham fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Chief Seth DiSanto, who lost the confidence of the police union in the city. Union members questioned his integrity and ability to lead during dangerous situations, and called him a bully.
City Manager Laura Dolgin put DiSanto on paid administrative leave March 18. The council voted in April to a settlement with DiSanto, paying him $30,000 in exchange for his resignation. He resigned effective April 20. DiSanto promised not to seek employment again with the city.
Bingham, who was promoted within the ranks over the years to the position of lieutenant, stepped in as acting chief last summer when DiSanto went on medical leave for several months.
Dolgin appointed Bingham as acting chief again in March.
Bingham has overseen two very public situations in Newport City since then, a murder-suicide on School Street May 4 and the opening of key city streets to all-terrain vehicles on Friday.
He also has enjoyed the vocal support of officers in the ranks.
City Clerk James Johnson applauded the decision by the council to tap Bingham as chief.
“I think you made a great decision,” Johnson said.
He said he has watched Bingham be promoted within the ranks over the years, saying he couldn’t think of another person with a cooler, more stable disposition to lead the police force in Newport City.
