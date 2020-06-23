Newport City Downtown Development Specialist To Resign

NEWPORT CITY — The economic development specialist of the Newport City Downtown Development association is resigning effective Friday.
James “Jim” Davis, of Holland, had served the NCDD for seven months, the second to handle the post in as many years.
Davis said Tuesday that he tried to juggle the 32-hour position and also pursue another part-time endeavor and realized that he needed to focus on the other one exclusively. He declined to say what else he is working on.
“I will be working with the (NCDD) organization in order to make the transition smooth,” Davis said.
Gloria Bruce, former head of the Northeast Kingdom Travel and Tourism organization, was the first person to serve the NCDD, formerly called the Newport City Renaissance Corp. She worked as executive director from October 2018 to March 2019.
The NCDD mission is to market Newport City’s downtown economy by focusing on the city’s many outdoor recreational assets. It is also in charge of maintaining the city’s designated downtown status. Davis has been working on market plans touting the city’s outdoor recreational economy using a $70,000 grant.
The NCDD board of directors announced the resignation on Tuesday. Davis presented the board with his resignation at the organization’s remotely held annual meeting Monday.
“We want to say thank you to Jim on behalf of the NCDD board for his service to the NCDD and community and wish him the very best going forward,” the board stated Tuesday.
“Building upon the momentum provided by Jim Davis’s work while with NCDD and the renewed energy of all the board members, we look forward to our continued work on developing an outdoor recreation economy.
“Key NCDD focus areas in the coming year will be filling the resource needs created by Jim Davis’s departure and formulating the design, economic development, and promotions committees made up of interested energetic community members from around the area.”
Richard Tetreault, of the engineering firm of WSP USA, the new chairman of the NCDD board, thanked Davis Tuesday.
“He’s done good work. We’ve worked well together. He’s moving on and we’ve accepted that,” Tetreault said.
The board will evaluate the position, especially given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and limits on the economy, Tetreault said.
The board will also look at options of using consultants compared to hiring another specialist, he said. Communities across New England are seeking specialists to help market their downtowns and regions now, he said.
“The most important thing right now is supporting business owners, making sure they are aware if stimulus grant money,” he said.
Another top priority is to form design and marketing committees with community volunteers, he said.
“Here again, with COVID-19 it is a challenge right now, but that doesn’t mean that we need to stop everything.”
Other board members are Conrad Bellavance from Fred’s Energy as vice chairman, Laura Dolgin from the City of Newport as secretary/treasurer, and board members Jennifer Daigle from Community National Bank, Steve Wright from Jay Peak Resort, and Dan Pellerin from Edward Jones.
