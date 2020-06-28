NEWPORT CITY — The future for the Newport City Fire Department looks bright.
Fire Chief John Harlamert says the 24 members of the department includes young people and some with more than 30 years of service.
That kind of volunteerism will sustain a department through the decades.
The department also has equipment to keep all firefighters safe.
Harlamert, a long-time firefighter who was promoted to chief in January, talked about the department at a recent remote community forum.
“We have 24 phenomenal members,” Harlamert said.
There are five with more than 30 years of service, a wealth of experience available to share with the rest of the department.
There are also six men who have less than five years with the department, including a couple who are between 19- and 22-years-old, the chief said.
“The future looks bright. We are developing a phenomenally dedicated group of individuals,” Harlamert said.
And there are three young people who want the department to create a teen volunteer program.
Harlamert is the only full-time employee. The rest are compensated for their time on each fire.
Harlamert took over after former long-time chief, Jamie LeClair, resigned for a new position elsewhere. He was the first full-time chief with the city.
Harlamert thanked city Manager Laura Dolgin, her staff and others who helped him get adjusted to the position.
“They’ve gone out of their way to make my job easier.”
The city recently used a grant to buy 21 new air packs, which “worked beautifully” during recent training, Harlamert said.
He called them a huge investment which replaced the old tanks that were out of date.
It’s the first time that there are enough tanks for all the firefighters who would actively fight a fire. Some members work as traffic security or other positions during fires.
The department is now seeking another grant for two-way communications for every firefighter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.