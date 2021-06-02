NEWPORT CITY — City Public Works crews handled a small sewer leak Tuesday off Scott’s Cove, next to the Bluffside Farm nature area.
The leak occurred at 2:28 p.m. on Bluff Road near the intersection with Prouty Drive.
City Manager Laura Dolgin estimated that about 3,500 gallons of sewage escaped before crew members working in the area stopped the flow by shutting off a nearby pump station on Bluff Road.
The online alert posted by Vermont Department of Environmental Conservative indicated that the leak occurred near a small stream that feeds into Scott’s Cove.
“We shut the pump station down immediately and started hauling the sewer back to the wastewater plant,” Dolgin stated Wednesday.
“Public Works started digging (and listening) to find the leak and once the leak was located, they repaired the pipe, and the pump station was turned back on and the crew was home by 9 p.m.”
The amount that leaked was minimal, Dolgin said.
“Not much at all because the crew happened to be working in that same area that day and did not notice any leaks,” Dolgin stated in an email.
“Our guess based on the chronology of events is around 3,500 gallons because it was caught quickly.”
The Vermont Land Trust, which owns Bluffside Farm, is building a pedestrian and bicycle bridge spanning Scott’s Cove. The bridge will link the farm, with its nature and recreational trails, to the city’s Prouty Beach and campground.
The trust expects the bridge to be completed this summer.
The bridge will create a new bike trail link through the city.
