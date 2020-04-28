NEWPORT CITY — Seventy-five percent of the funding for $600,000 The Gardner Park playground upgrades and splash pad has already been collected.
And that makes the project ready for permitting and design — once the city knows the extent of old soil contaminants, possibly from the days that part of the park’s land was used as a dump.
The city has applied for a grant to cover the unexpected costs of doing an in-depth assessment of the park’s soils and groundwater to determine how much cleanup will be needed before construction can begin.
Jessica Booth, director of Newport City Parks and Recreation, announced Tuesday that the city is ready to take the next step.
“With much of the conceptual work done, we’re starting to dig into technical details and figure out exactly what needs to be done and how we’re going to do it,” Booth stated.
“Given the less glamorous historic land use of the property, we expected some environmental challenges would arise as the project moves toward implementation.”
Gardner Memorial Park has been active with recreation and public use for decades, but the site was at one time a swampy dumping ground in the early 1920s.
A Phase I Environmental Site Assessment conducted last September confirmed that the dumping and undocumented fill material used to develop the park in the 1930s are environmental issues of concern that need to be addressed.
“Acknowledging the past and being proactive to eliminate health risk is a responsibility we’re taking seriously,” Booth stated.
“Better understanding of soil contaminants may add complexity to the restoration project, but it also represents an opportunity for us to learn more about the conditions at our park and how we can improve the important asset for future generations to enjoy. These findings may complicate our work, but complicated doesn’t mean impossible.”
A limited Phase II Environmental Site Assessment, which included field work to further assess soil and water quality near the playground and Skate Shack, was conducted over the winter to gather more information. Results from soil and groundwater samples taken in eight locations confirmed the presence of elevated levels of arsenic, lead and other contaminants in the areas surveyed.
Lynda Provencher, with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Waste Management And Prevention Division, reviewed the findings and compared them to the state’s regulatory standards.
“The type of contaminants and concentrations detected are indicative of a property that may have been a former landfill and where industrial facilities are located nearby. While the thresholds are above state standards, their presence is not unexpected given the history of the park, and are certainly not uncommon in Vermont and elsewhere.”
Because the full extent of soil and groundwater impacts could not be defined through the Phase II Assessment, additional soil and groundwater sampling in other areas of the park is now required before appropriate pre-construction mitigation measures can be evaluated.
The next step in the testing process is a Supplemental Phase II Environmental Site Assessment that includes seven additional soil, and nine additional water testing sites around the playground and surrounding ball fields.
A $50,000 cost estimate includes field testing and proposed remediation recommendations that will be required as part of a corrective action plan for the state of Vermont. The additional testing represents an unanticipated expense for the playground project.
Irene Nagle, senior planner for Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) has been working with the city to bring the project forward and identify possible funding sources to help cover the cost of testing.
“This situation is not unique to Newport and comes up frequently when undertaking redevelopment projects on properties that have been used by the public for centuries,” Nagle stated.
“Thanks to the city’s proactive work assessing environmental conditions and applying for Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Assessment Grants with our coalition in the past, Newport is in a good position to secure additional funds from both private and public sources to cover this expense.”
The city has applied for funding to cover the next phase of testing through the EPA Brownfields Targeted Assessment Grant. If awarded, assessment work could be underway as early as June.
