Newport City Joins NEK Community Broadband

NEWPORT CITY — Newport City now has a say in Northeast Kingdom Community Broadband — and a chance to help residents and users benefit from better broadband in the future.
The city council Monday voted unanimously to join the new communications union district (CUD) and its quest to bring high-speed broadband to all in the NEK.
“It’s a very important step we could take,” said new council member, Chris Vachon, a teacher whose students bog down at times when they must work remotely.
Mayor Paul Monette said that most of Newport City’s residents have high speed internet service, but they will need faster service in the future. He said Newport City can join the CUD and show support for the effort.
Towns across the NEK voted to form NEK Community Broadband in March 2020. Now that it’s formed, new members can join by a vote of the municipal board or by a town-wide vote.
Newport City is the 33rd member to join.
There are still municipalities, a group along the northern tier of the NEK, which are not members.
On Monday, Evan Carlson, chairman of the NEK Community Broadband board of directors, and Mike Strait attended the city council meeting to explain why Newport City should join.
Carlson said the more municipalities join, the stronger the CUD will be.
The CUD will create local ownership, accountability and jobs, he said.
Rep. Woodman “Woody” Page of Newport City called the CUD “a good thing,” and suggested that Newport City should join to show that the city is committed to seeing broadband brought to everyone in the NEK.
NEK Community Broadband is responsible for raising money to build and operate a broadband network through grants, loans and bonds to reach rural Vermonters who are not being served by private providers, according to its website.
Broadband expansion and improvement is a state and federal priority with significant funding becoming available through COVID-19 relief bills.
NEK Community Broadband is developing a five-year plan due out in July focusing on a $4 to $5 million build-out of the fiber-optic network to under-served areas.
The CUD is being funded through grants. There are no direct costs to taxpayers for the CUD.
Once operational, customers would pay a fee for service. The CUD states that the fee amount has yet to be determined but “the goal is for it to be widely affordable.”
The board of directors meets the second Thursday of each month via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Agendas, minutes, and instructions for joining are posted at https://nekbroadband.org.
