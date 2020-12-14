NEWPORT CITY — Vermont Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a Newport City man who died Sunday while in custody at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss.

Roberto Vargas, 59, a Vermont inmate serving time out of state for attempted second degree murder, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Tutwiler prison at 10:42 a.m. Sunday.

