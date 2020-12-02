Newport City Man Sees Sentence Reduced For Fair Trial Violations

Jason Atherton appears in Orleans Superior Court in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A city man on Wednesday received a reduced sentence for sexual assault after violations of his Sixth Amendment rights to a fair trial overturned his 2014 conviction.

Jason Atherton, 42, has already served eight years in prison.

