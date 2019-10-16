Newport City Man Sentenced For Repeat Stalking

Aaron Lontine (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY — A Newport City man will spend up to five years in jail for stalking a woman he had stalked in the past.

Aaron Lontine, 39, pleaded guilty last week to aggravated stalking and also admitted to violating terms of probation, according to Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett. He had been previously convicted of an act of violence against the current victim, according to police.

