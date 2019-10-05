Newport City Man Sentenced In Child Sex Abuse Case

Wayne Norway (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY — A city man was sentenced to serve at least five years in prison this week on convictions of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Wayne Norway, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to two felony charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and two misdemeanor counts of providing indecent material to a minor, according to Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.