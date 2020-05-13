NEWPORT CITY - Acting Police Chief Travis R. Bingham and the Newport Police Department reminded those who travel in and around Newport City should be prepared for the arrival of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on Friday.
The city’s new ordinance as approved by the council and then voters is in effect, allowing ATVs on designated roadways during the ATV riding season, which begins Friday, the chief stated.
“Riders should anticipate that the Newport Police Department will be taking on an active role enforcing state and local ATV regulations and traffic laws,” Bingham stated Tuesday.
“We are excited to welcome ATV recreation to the Newport area, but it’s important that ATV operators remain mindful of the regulations in place to maximize safety for everyone.”
The following town streets will be open to ATV traffic in both directions from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily:
- Highland Avenue to Third Street;
- Third Street to Main Street;
- Main Street over the Veterans Memorial Bridge to access Glenn Road and to access Western Avenue;
- Western Avenue to access Main Street, as far as the intersection of East Main Street and Sias Avenue;
- Main Street to the Causeway, including Union Street to access the Public Works Garage for a trail head;
- Union Street to Landing Street;
- Main Street to Coventry Street to allow access to the trail head at the recycling center;
- From the Causeway up East Main Street to the intersection of Sias Avenue and Western Avenue.
The ordinance requires that ATV operators possess a valid driver’s license in order to operate on town highways.
They are expected to adhere to all posted signs, including speed limits, and must wear a U.S. Department of Transportation approved helmet, unless their vehicle is equipped with seat belts and those seat belts are in use.
Additionally, ATVs operating on permitted town streets must have at least one working headlight, tail light and brakes, as well as a muffler and exhaust system that keeps the vehicle’s maximum noise output below 82 decibels from 50 feet away.
They are allowed to operate like other vehicles on roadways, in single file, and not on pedestrian or bike paths.
For the full ordinance on ATV operation, go to https://jgpr.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/120-ATVs.pdf
Anyone with questions about ATV use on public ways should contact the Newport Police Department directly at 802-334-6733.
