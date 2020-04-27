NEWPORT CITY – The Newport City Council has agreed to pay $30,000 to outgoing Police Chief Seth DiSanto in exchange for his resignation, according to a secret signed agreement obtained by The Caledonian-Record.
The city council, following a closed-door session last Wednesday, agreed to direct Mayor Paul Monette to sign the separation agreement. A second motion to accept DiSanto’s resignation retroactive to 11:59 p.m. April 20 also was accepted unanimously.
City Manager Laura Dolgin, the mayor and city council members balked at releasing the signed contract when asked at the meeting by The Caledonian-Record, other journalists and taxpayers. City officials said they would hold it for seven days based on legal advice they received.
The Caledonian-Record last week filed a formal request for the contract under the Vermont Public Records Law, which mandates the prompt release of public records. Dolgin denied the request on Monday and the newspaper has appealed the case to Monette.
Meanwhile The Caledonian-Record, through an independent source, obtained a copy late Monday afternoon of the six-page agreement and the one-sentence “irrevocable” resignation by DiSanto sent to the city council and city manager.
The settlement amount will be less the usual state and federal withholdings. DiSanto was earning $73,239.61 plus benefits annually.
The agreement notes “that it is in their respective best interests to cease their employment relationship” and agreed to a mutual separation.
It notes “Employee does not desire nor seek re-employment with the City.”
The city agreed to cooperate to provide a mutually agreeable letter of recommendation with the first draft coming from DiSanto by May 15. The letter will include employments dates, positions held, job duties, and “accurate recitation of information stated in performance evaluations or similar qualitative personnel file information.”
The letter also will contain list of achievements and commendations and will not have “any subjective material such as whether or not Employer recommends Employee for employment.”
Burlington lawyer John Klesch, serving as city attorney, had cited a Vermont Supreme Court decision for withholding the record. The case involved a letter between a lawyer and client.
Mike Donoghue of the Vermont Press Association and New England First Amendment Coalition had noted at the meeting last week that similar separation agreements were always considered public when approved at a public meeting. Donoghue had cited a recent case in the town of Shelburne with its police chief.
Embattled Chief
The local police union had voted no confidence in DiSanto. In a letter dated March 10 to the mayor and council, and which was successfully sought as a public document by defense attorney David Sleigh and The Caledonian-Record, union members stated they lacked “trust” in DiSanto’s leadership and questioned his ability to “navigate dangerous situations.”
The overwhelming majority of members also expressed concern about his “bullying,” “integrity,” and inability to treat officers “in a fair and impartial manner.” They had asked the council to consider their letter before reappointing DiSanto.
Dolgin put DiSanto on paid leave since March 18 and appointed Lt. Travis Bingham as acting chief.
Dolgin told the council about her decisions behind closed doors and the council indefinitely postponed the appointment of a new chief.
